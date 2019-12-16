Finally, we are very close to say goodbye to 2019 and are looking forward to 2020 with high hopes. As you all know, many films of Telugu were released this year but only a select few films ruled the box office. As like every year 2019 saw quite a few unexpected flops.

As the year comes to a close, let's rewind back to the top 10 films that raked in the big moolah at the box office in 2019.

F2: Venkatesh and Varun Tej combo paid off in a big way. It was directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film made a business of share of Rs 67.84 Cr in Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and 84.54 worldwide at Worldwide box office in its full run.

Maharshi: Superstar Mahesh Babu never misses to hit the bull’s eyes at the box office. Last year, he delivered a marvelous performance as a chief Minister in 'Bharat Ane Nenu'. And this year, he was seen in 'Maharshi' which was all about farmers. Maharshi made everyone sit up and take notice. The lifetime collections of the movie Rs 101.61 Cr shares at the Worldwide Box office.

Saaho: Prabhas starred 'Saaho' is the highest-grossing film ever made. Amazing performances by the cast, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh among others. The Hindi version took off in a big way and grew from strength to strength. The lifetime collections of 'Saaho' in share is Rs 232.6 Cr and 423.4 gross at the worldwide box office.

Sye Raa: Surender Reddy's 'Sye Raa' was in the making for a long time and saw quite a few delays before its release. When it comes out, it earned a mixed response from all quarters. The film fared well in Telugu but turned out to be a disaster in other languages. The film’s final collections of the movie is Rs Rs 142.85 Crore.

Jersey: Nani had just one release in 2019 but earned accolades and appreciation for his performance in the film. Now, the film is being made in Hindi which features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Coming back to Telugu 'Jersey', the film was directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and backed by Suryadevar Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. Jersey box office collection is Rs 58.7 Cr gross.

Also Read:Venkatesh,Mahesh Win Big This Year, Find Out Why