That Passover meal was when Jesus washed the feet of his disciples in an extraordinary display of humility. He then commanded them to do the same for each other.

Maundy is derived from the Latin word mandatum, meaning a commandment. Jesus, at the Last Supper, commanded: "And now I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another." John 13:34

Good Friday

Good Friday is the Friday before Easter Sunday. It commemorates the execution of Jesus by crucifixion.

Good Friday is a day of mourning in church. During special Good Friday services Christians remember Jesus' suffering and death on the cross, and what this means for their faith.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday marks Jesus' resurrection. After Jesus was crucified on the Friday his body was taken down from the cross and buried in a cave tomb. The tomb was guarded by Roman soldiers and an enormous stone was put over the entrance.

On Sunday Mary Magdalene and some of Jesus' disciples visited the tomb. They found the stone had been moved and that Jesus' body had gone. Jesus was seen later that day by Mary and the disciples, and for 40 days afterwards by many people. His followers realised that God had raised Jesus from the dead. (IANS)

