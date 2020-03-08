AMARAVATI: Empowerment of women in political, economic and social spheres has been the hallmark of Andhra Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amma Vodi programme

First time in the country, the State has launched Amma Vodi programme to incentivize mothers for sending their children to school. Every year Rs 15,000 would deposited into mother’s account and this kind of incentive is not in vogue in the country. Amma Vodi scheme will be given up to Class XII. The scheme will benefit about 82 lakh students and about 42.12 lakh mothers have received the amount in January 2020 which has cost the exchequer Rs 6,318 crores. The amount credited into the mother’s account is unencumbered and is free from any other liability the mother must be having and will serve the intended purpose. The striking feature of this scheme is that the Amma Vodi is applicable even to mothers who are sending their children to private schools. This shows the commitment of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the commitment of empowering women.

Disha Act 2019

The Government has brought in a path-breaking legislation called Disha Act which enables speedy justice in cases of violence against women. The Bill, passed by the State Assembly, states that the trial should be completed within 21 days and has a provision for death penalty where there is conclusive evidence. Another Bill was also passed by the Assembly which enables the state to provide dedicated courts to try crime against women in all the 13 districts of the state.

Disha App was also developed by the Government and if a woman presses the SOS button the central control room will record it and alert the nearest police station from the location of the caller. Two cases were solved quickly in record time.

Ever since the Disha App was launched on February 8 about 14,000 distress calls were received across the state out of which 86 serious offences, 26 FIRs were registered. In one case in East Godavari district a professor was arrested for harassing a woman passenger in quick time after the she pressed the panic button. In another case, at Kaikaluru in Krishna district police arrested one person within eight minutes of receiving the distress call. He was trying to sedate a woman travelling by an auto.

There were enquires about the Disha Act, has drawn nationwide interest with Odisha and Delhi governments showing special interest and seeking the details. A team from Maharashtra led by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has come the state with a delegation to enquire and study Disha Act and the App.

50 % reservations to women

The economic and social empowerment of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been more pronounced in providing 50 % reservations to women in all nominated posts and a legislation to this effect was passed in the state Assembly. Women also have 50 % quota in nominated works. For the first time in the history of the State women are now making it to the Chairperson posts of Market Committees which was a rarity hitherto. The reservations are also extended to Temple Boards.

The house site pattas to be distributed on Ugadi to over 26 lakh people of weaker sections would be registered in the names of the woman of the household which is another example of the socio economic empowerment of women.

YSR Cheyutha

Other schemes announced for women welfare include, YSR Cheyutha under which women above 45 years belonging to weaker sections and minorities would be given Rs 75,000 aid in phases through their respective corporations and under YSR Aasra scheme the bank dues of SHGs would be cleared.

Jagananna Vasathi Devena hostel and mess charges of students will be deposited into the bank accounts of mothers like Amma Vodi and under Vaddileni Runalu RS. 1140 crores budget was set aside for providing Interest free loans to women Self Help Groups.

Prohibition

Prohibition is being introduced in phases to prevent domestic violence and over 40,000 illegal liquor outlets (belt shops0 were closed down and the availability of liquor is restricted to discourage alcohol consumption. Under YSR Pelli Kanuka the state will be setting aside Rs 750 crore to provide financial assistance to the bride belonging to weaker sections.