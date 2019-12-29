AMARAVATI: The grammar of education system in Andhra Pradesh is all set for a concord of syntax with the social cause as a decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement English medium from primary level bringing in all sections, more so the marginalised sections, into the orbit of development process by placing them on par with all others in the competitive world.

The parts of speech could be ambivalent for many others who used the false idiom and misinterpreted the metaphor mixing up facts and turning into a laughing stock when they failed to read between the lines and were tensed up while forgetting the past, unable to read the future while speaking in the present tense.

When the decision of introducing English medium from primary level was announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy there was a tide of resentment from various quarters with highly decorated phonetics even from people holding very high constitutional office in the country.

Even insignificant punctuation marks came out with daggers drawn and became parables and hyperbolas in the garb of puritans who emerged as if from nowhere and started questioning the rationale of introducing English medium from primary level and quoted data about the country around the world that teaches in their mother tongue.

All the vocabulary became irrelevant when they could not answer a single question as to ‘Why are you sending you kin to English medium schools in private sector while vociferously advocating for need to retain Telugu medium.’

The detractors had no answer, as some of them even run schools or a chain of schools which have only English as a medium of instruction and the pity is that many of them do not have English as second language at higher level as students are opting for French or other such subjects as second language only to score marks as the test would be in primary level.

When they ran out of gas, the decibel level has come down and they picked a new line contending that there should be an option left for those who want to educate their children in Telugu medium. Obviously, their line of argument had no takers when people revolted against them like a tide asking should not the marginalised sections of the society learn English as they are a majority in the government schools with the parents unable to pay the exorbitant fees private and corporate schools are charging.

From Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Ramoji Rao-owned and other media houses not to say the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, everyone down the line ran out of steam and had given up as they could not answer a simple and logical question as to why poor students studying in government schools should not have a level playfield in education which leads to enhancing the competitive spirit at a higher level and in getting jobs.

But the complex prepositions, before YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are plenty and some must be secretly waiting for a false step but they would be disappointed totally as the Chief Minister had already initiated steps for the preparatory work for the next academic year.

The Chief Minister has rephrased Right to Education with Right to English Medium to start with and had tied up with global level experts to redraft curriculum, train the teachers and upgrade their skills to tune them to the changing medium of instruction. A bridge course would be started for students of primary classes to make the transition much easier and mentally prepare them for change that will take them forward in the development process.

Four teachers per mandal would be trained in language proficiency by experts, the Chief Minister said adding that of the 44,000 schools in the state English medium is not available in 65 % of schools while 95 % of the private schools have English as their medium of instruction.

