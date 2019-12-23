After waiting the whole year, the nights are back to being chilly, The streets get darker faster, and the lights come on. The feeling when you have approached the Christmas season and the run-up to the Christmas day only keeps getting better and better.

We have now entered into the Christmas week and it’s just a couple of days before Chrismas, We have curated a whole list of interesting facts and myths

Have a look at top 10 Interesting Christmas Facts that you probably might not know about Christmas.

1) December 25 is not the Birth Date of Jesus Christ

Bible doesn't give a specific date for the birth of Jesus Christ, but the date December 25th was chosen to make Christmas coincide with the ancient pagan festival Saturnalia.

2) What Do Traditional Christmas Colors Symbolise?

Have you ever wonder why only the colors of Red, Green and Gold are mostly used in Christmas decorations. Because they symbolises the blood of Jesus, life and rebirth, light, royalty and wealth.