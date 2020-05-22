HYDERABAD: A 51-year-old man has been arrested by Assam police for allegedly attempting to have sex with the dead body of a 14-year-old girl, a day after she has died in suspicious circumstances.

Dhemaji district police have arrested the old man Akan Saikia under the sections of 306 and 377 of IPC and also under POSCO act, for attempting to rape the body of a minor girl which was buried by her family members. The minor girl has died under suspicious circumstances on May 17, and her family members have buried the girl, near the Simen river on the same day night, said Dhananjay Ghanawat, superintendent of police (SP) at Dhemaji.

On May 18, some of the fishermen who went for fishing near the Simen river has noticed that the old man was trying to rape the body of the girl. The old man has dug up the grave and taken out the body. Locals have nabbed him and handed to the police.

Police said that the accused is a psychopath, and has married twice. Dhananjay said one of his wives filed a case of domestic violence against the accused in 2018.

Police have taken out the body, which was reburied by the villagers and sent it for post mortem. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Swadhar Watchman Arrested For Harassing Young Girls In AP