UTTAR PRADESH: Two people were arrested in connection with the double murder of a Samajwadi Party leader and his son , who were shot dead in Shamshoi village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. As per reports, they were shot dead in broad daylight by the accused, after a dispute with a group of villagers over the construction of a road under the rural employment generation scheme MGNREGS in the village.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said that Chhotelal Diwakar (50) and his son Sunil Kumar (28) were shot dead by Jitendra Sharma and his son Sharmendra Sharma. Along with the father-son duo, six others have been arrested under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder).
The victim's second son Sachin Kumar, filed a complaint and based on a video of the shooting which went viral on social media yesterday, an FIR has been lodged by the police.
Former Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav condemned the incident and said Diwakar was a dedicated party worker and was given the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Chandausi Vidhan Sabha seat in the 2017 assembly elections, but the seat later went to the SP's alliance partner.(With Inputs from PTI)
