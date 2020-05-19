HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old PhD student hanged himself on Monday evening at his house in Medipally after allegedly struggling to find a job.

He was identified as Guguloth Ravinder, a resident of Dwaraka Nagar, Boduppal.

In the complaint filed by his wife, she stated that after completing his PhD at Osmania University, in English language, he had no job and was at home.

On Monday evening, the victim went into the bedroom and locked the door from inside.His wife who was in the kitchen at that time went to the bedroom later and knocked the door. When he didn't respond or open the door, she opened the window only to found him hanging from the ceiling fan. She broke open the door with the help of neighbours rushed him to hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared brought him dead.

According to police, no suicide note was found near the body. However, the victim's family believe that he took this step as he was depressed of not getting a job.

A case of suspicious death was registered following the incident.

Also Read:TikTok Addiction Takes Toll Of Mother, Son In AP