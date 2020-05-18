VISAKHAPATNAM: Additional Police Commissioner and Visakhapatnam CP, R K Meena clarified on Sunday that the suspended Dr K Sudhakar Rao , an anaesthetist working in Narsipatnam, was tied by the locals for creating ruckus on the streets, in a drunken state against the rumours that the police had tied him.

Speaking to the media the R K Meena said that a case has been registered against the doctor, under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force),427 (Mischief causing damage)and 506 (criminal intimidation)of IPC. He also said that a traffic constable was suspended for allegedly hitting the doctor with a lathi.

Dr Radha Rani, Superintendent at King George Hospital, said that he was being treated under the supervision of medical staff for mental issues. Speaking to Sakshi TV, she said that Dr Sudhakar Rao seemed to be suffering from acute transient psychosis. However, it can be ascertained only after a psychiatric evaluation that would last for weeks, and such treatment needed to be treated with medication she said.

Suspended Narsipatnam Regional Government Hospital Anesthetist Dr K Sudhakar Rao, who was recently punished for making false accusations against his higher officials, was in the news for all wrong reasons. On Saturday, the doctor created ruckus on the road in a highly inebriated condition at Paalem Port Hospital Junction near Akkayyapalem village , apparently under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile the doctor's mother while speaking to the media at the hospital said that her son was unfairly being framed as a person with mental issues, which was not true.

