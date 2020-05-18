HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, a decomposed body of a three-month-old baby girl was found in a drain at Chandrayangutta here on Sunday night.

Police said that the body was found by a few persons in the nala at the Gulshan Iqbal colony who later alerted the police.

The body was taken out of the drain and sent to hospital for autopsy.

Police suspect that the child might have drowned few days ago, or must have been booked.

Efforts are underway to find the identity of the child and a case has been booked.

