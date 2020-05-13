HYDERABAD: A young housemaid, disheartened that she was unable to go home due to the lockdown, committed suicide by reportedly jumping off the 15th floor of an apartment building here on Wednesday.

The shocking incident took place at Lanco Hills of Manikonda area under the Rayadurgam police limits. According to police, the girl Era Vallika (20) from Kammavaripalem village near Nandigama in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was employed two months ago to do daily household chores at a house in Lanco Hills. Recently, her sister had given birth to a child and Vallika was apparently upset by her inability to pay a visit and see the newborn child, due to the lockdown restrictions in place.

The victim is said to have called up her mother in the village and expressed her wish to see her sister's child. However, her mother was said to have told her that it was not possible for her to come home due to the lockdown and advised her to stay back in Hyderabad. Vallika is believed to have been feeling depressed following this development.

On Wednesday, after going to the apartment where she worked in the 15th floor in the morning, the woman is said to have jumped off the high-rise building and ended her life. The apartment's management staff called the police after they got to know of the incident. Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Vallika’s family members have been informed and a case has been registered.

