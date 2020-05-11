HYDERBAD: In a gruesome daylight murder, a rowdysheeter was brutally stabbed to death by some unidentified assailants in Hyderabad on Monday. The ghastly incident happened in Jagathgiri Gutta area of the state capital, sending shockwaves locally.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Fayaz. There is a history sheet against him in the city police records. Police said that Fayaz was chased by a gang of around 10 persons brandishing knives in the RP colony of Jagathgiri Gutta.

On getting hold of him, they repeatedly stabbed Fayaz, leading to his death on the spot. After being informed, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Gang rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder even though the police are yet to establish the reasons.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway. Further details are awaited.

