KUPPAM: Two welders were killed on the spot after a gas cylinder tank exploded at a workshop in Thambiganipalli at Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district, on Sunday. One more person was severely injured in the accident.

As par locals version the incident occurred in a welding shop when the workers were welding a vehicle. A gas cylinder suddenly exploded killing two of them on the spot. Fire-tenders were called in and they doused the flames. The injured persons were shifted to the local hospital. The body parts of the welders were strewn on the road the workers were seen crying looking at the horrific scene.

Police believe that since the shop was closed due to the lockdown for many days, would have caused the gas to leak. A case has been registered and an investigation begun. The police have advised other shopkeepers to take necessary safety precautions before opening shops.

