ALIGARH: In a disturbing incident, a youth was attacked outside a chemist store in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on suspicions that he was a "coronavirus carrier". Police have charged six people in the case.

The incident took place on Friday evening when some people, accusing 25-year-old Abdul Samad of being a "coronavirus carrier", thrashed him and left him unconscious with serious injuries outside the shop.

Samad was rushed to Malkhan Singh District Hospital by members of his family who arrived at the spot after people raised an alarm.

According to the man's father Laiqur Rehman, Samad was feeling unwell after his Ramzan fast on Friday night.

He had gone to a chemist shop in the neighbourhood to purchase some medicine where he was approached by some people, who abused and beat him up without any provocation. Had the family not rushed him to the hospital, the injuries could have been fatal, the father claimed.

Abdul Samad is now out of danger and has been referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital for some tests.

The Shivpuri locality is near the Rasulgung and Sarai Hakeem areas where three people have tested positive for the infection last week.

Also Read:AP Govt Reduces Liquor Shops By A Further 13 Percent