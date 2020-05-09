CHANDIGARH: In a major successful operation, the Punjab Police on Saturday arrested Ranjeet Singh Rana, one of India's most-wanted smuggler.



According to police, Ranjeet Rana along with his brother Gagandeep Rana were nabbed in Haryana's Sirsa in a 532 kg heroin seizure case. Both the brothers are also said to have alleged links to terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen.



Police also said that the brothers Ranjeet Rana and Gagandeep Rana work for Hizbul terrorist Hilal Ahmed, who is said to be a close aide of the Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo who was gunned earlier this week in an encounter in Beighpur area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.



Speaking to the media, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said that Ranjeet was arrested from a hideout in Sirsa, Haryana.



According to media reports, Ranjeet Rana was wanted in a narcotics haul case in which the customs department last year had seized 532 kg of heroin worth Rs 2,700 crore at the Integrated Check Post at Attari in Amritsar.



Ranjeet was arrested in an operation conducted by the Punjab Police in Haryana following recent arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen terror operatives in Amritsar.



"Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, the Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to arrest Ranjeet of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today. Cheeta was wanted in 532 kg heroin haul from Attari in June 2019," the DGP tweeted.

