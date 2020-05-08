SURYAPET: Two people, including a woman died and one critically injured after the car they were travelling in hit a tractor on NH 65 in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place at around 7 am at Mukundapuram of Munagala mandal in Suryapet.

The car which was going to Bapatla hit the tractor from the rear side killing two persons on spot. The victims were natives of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Dhana Lakshmi (46) and 38-year-old Baswat Kotesh, the injured has been identified as P Sai Sandeep. He has been admitted at the Kodad government hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Munagala police sub-inspector Satyanarayana told a news agency that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: COVID-19 Researcher Shot To Death In US