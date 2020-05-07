WASHINGTON: A professor from University of Pittsburgh who was "on the verge of making very significant findings" about COVID-19 was shot to death in Pennsylvania, media reports said.

According to reports, Bing Liu, a 37-year-old research assistant professor, was found dead in a home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh on Saturday with gunshot wounds on his body.

Investigators believe an unidentified second man, Hao Gu, 46 who was found dead in his car, shot and killed Liu in his home before returning to his car and taking his own life, reports said.

Reportedly, Police believe the men knew each other.

However, Police said there’s “zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese.

In an official statement, university said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt. We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence."

Liu, who earned a Ph.D in computational science from the National University of Singapore, worked as a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University before becoming a research associate at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

