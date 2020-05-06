KARIMNAGAR: Two-Town Police officials at Karimnagar seized liquor stock belonging to a storeowner here, after he was caught selling alcohol illegally during the lockdown period. The seized booze which was kept in the police station, suddenly disappeared on Wednesday.

Now the police have a registered a case that unidentified people had stolen the seized alcohol. Two people from the department have been taken into custody. However, sources say that since it was an insider's job, the police are remaining tight-lipped about the theft.

Meanwhile after remaining shut for over 42 days in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, liquor shops in Telangana re-opened on Wednesday with happy tipplers forming serpentine queues in the early hours of the morning.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Tuesday night announced that barring 15 liquor outlets located in various containment zones in the state, the remaining over 2,200 would be open for business from 10 am to 6 pm beginning Wednesday.However, bars, pubs and other outlets that serve booze will remain shut.

The state government has hiked the prices of liquor by 16 per cent and warned that licenses of shops would be cancelled if the physical distancing norms were violated by sellers and buyers.

