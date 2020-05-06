GURUGRAM: A 14-year-old boy in Gurugram committed suicide late on Monday after being accused by a girl of molestation on social media, police said on Tuesday. Police said the teen jumped off the 11th floor of his apartment building, hours after he was named by a girl in a “MeToo” post on Instagram that came on a day when the “Bois Locker Room” group controversy went viral. “No suicide note was found but messages retrieved from the boy’s phone showed that fellow students warned him that he will be questioned by the police ,” said an officer.

The local police is investigating his alleged involvement in Boys Locker Room Instagram account. The police started a suicide inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure after parents refused to file a complaint.

"We have seized his mobile phone and sent to forensic lab for analysis. We have also involved cyber crime cell to investigate his social media accounts and nature of chatting he does, to understand his character and possible reason of taking extreme step," said Deepak Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station.

Delhi police took custody of a 15-year-old boy from a prominent school in south Delhi on Tuesday. Police have identified 22 more boys involved in the infamous group chat and police said that they will be called for questioning, a leading channel reported.

The Delhi police cyber cell has also seized his mobile phone for further investigation. Names of four private schools from South Delhi and one from Noida have been linked to the group so far.

Members of the 'Bois Locker room' group chat on photo-sharing app Instagram, all teenagers, indulged in sleazy discussions about women, raping women and schoolgirls and threats of sexual violence while also sharing obscene images.

The screenshots of the vulgar chats and images that went viral online has triggered widespread condemnation and debate. The list of members of the group chat has also been released publicly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Anyesh Roy said that it took suo moto cognisance of the social media posts as no one came forward with a complaint.

Also Read: Bois Locker Room Case: Accused Of Molestation Teen Commits Suicide