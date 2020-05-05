BHUBANESHWAR: One person was killed and at least 10 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants from Hyderabad met with an accident in Odisha on Tuesday.



According to reports, the accident took place near Kuhudi Chhak on National Highway 16 in Khordha district of Odisha.



The bus was ferrying about 40 Odia migrants who were stuck in Hyderabad, Telangana amid COVID-19 lockdown, to Banki. The driver rammed into a fruit-laden truck and went off-road.



These are the migrants belonging to Cuttack, Puri and Kendrapara districts and were working in different hotels in Hyderabad. They left Hyderabad by the bus around 9.30 p.m. on May 3.



The man who was killed was the second driver of the bus. On being informed, Tangi Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. They were immediately shifted to Tangi hospital in the same district.



The district collector informed that once the treatment is done, the migrants would be shifted to their hometowns by another bus.



Reportedly, this is the fourth such accident involving buses carrying Odia migrants stuck in other states.



Two persons were killed and several others were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned in Kalinga Ghat in Kandhamal-Ganjam border.



Within 24 hours, two more such accidents occurred. The first on Nagpur-Amaravati NH in Maharashtra where five persons had minor injuries and the other at Kalinga Ghat where the bus hit a truck and went off road.



Fatigue due to long distance journey is said to be reason behind these accidents.

