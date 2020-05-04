NEW DELHI: In an inhumane incident, a doctor has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a male patient suffering from COVID-19 at a private hospital in Mumbai. The accused (34), an MD, had joined the hospital a day before of the alleged incident took place where he inappropriately touched the 44-year-old patient, a leading channel's portal reported.

The case is of inappropriate touching, a senior police official has said.

The hospital has sacked the doctor. “The doctor was on his first day of duty, having joined on previous day. Following the receipt of information of misconduct and as per protocol, the administration immediately informed the police. The services of the doctor were terminated,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mumbai police have registered a case against the doctor acting on a complaint by the hospital.

The accused has not been arrested since he was in contact with the COVID-19 patient and has been placed under home quarantine. Police said that call on his arrest will be taken once his quarantine is over.

