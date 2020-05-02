HYDERABAD: Fearing COVID-19 infection, a 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of his apartment here on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Vasiraju Krishna Murthy and resided in Ramanthapur area. He was a retired private employee, police said.



Uppal police inspector P Venkateshwarlu told a leading daily that his health was not good for sometime and was suffering from depression thinking he contracted COVID-19.



“He had been suffering from asthma and gastritis for quite some time and his general health condition had not been good. For the last few days, he had been in depression, suspecting that he might be suffering from Covid-19,” Venkateshwarlu was quoted saying by the daily.



He was earlier taken to the government hospital at King Koti, when he complained of breathing problems. He had tested COVID-19 negative and was instead given medicines for ashthma and gastric pain.



Murthy complained of stomach pain on Saturday morning and again suspected that he was having COVID-19.



When his family members were going to take him to Gandhi hospital for check-up, he went to the fourth floor and jumped off. He died on spot.



“His family members told him that they would take him to Gandhi Hospital, the designated hospital for COVID-19, for check-up. But as they were getting ready to take him to the hospital, he rushed to the fourth floor and jumped off the balcony. He died on the spot,” the inspector told the daily.



His body has been taken to Gandhi hospital for post-mortem.



Uppal police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

