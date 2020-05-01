HYDERABAD: In a heinous crime, a father allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter by slitting her throat with a knife in Sangareddy district of Telangana.
According to police, accused Ramavath Jeevan residing in Gongulur village of Pulkal Mandal has three daughters. The deceased child Avanthika was the youngest among the three.
She was brutally murdered by her father allegedly due to financial problems he has been facing due to COVID-19 lockdown, police said.
Locals said that Jeevan is not stable mentally and must have committed the crime due to his financial debts.
Police has registered a case and probing it. Further details are awaited.
