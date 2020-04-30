HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, a pregnant Indian woman was found murdered and her husband found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River in Jersey City. The incident happened on April 26.

Her husband, Man Mohan Mall, 37, was found dead in the Hudson River in Jersey City. He was declared dead at the scene.

The 35-year old Garima Kothari, five months pregnant, was found unresponsive with trauma to her upper body on April 26 by Jersey City police officers, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said, a news agency reported.

Her autopsy revealed that the death was homicide and she suffered multiple injuries in her upper body. It also determined that Kothari was approximately five months pregnant, the regional medical examiner said.

The Jersey City Police Department was responding to a report of the possible suicide attempt in the Hudson River. They found an unresponsive Mall in the river near Montgomery Street and Exchange Place in Jersey City.

The cause and manner of his death is still pending with the medical examiner.

The Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

While it seems that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide, the final determination is pending till the complete findings of the regional medical examiner's office.

According to media reports, Garima was a chef and Mall was an alumnus of the India Institute of Technology (IIT), who had come to the US to pursue his master's degree at the Columbia University. The couple owned an Indian restaurant 'Nukkad', a few blocks from their Jersey City high-rise apartment.

"They were a nice couple," said an employee of Nukkad, according to the report. A family member described Mall as a "very intelligent and caring person" and Kothari as a "talented chef" who was extremely friendly and dedicated to her profession, the report said.

Also Read: Cyberabad Police Book Retired Army Major For Posting Fake News