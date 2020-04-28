HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Police on Monday booked a retired Major of the Army here for allegedly posting fake news on a social media platform.

In an official release, the Cyber Crime Police said that they noticed a Twitter account holder "theskindoctor13" had created a fake news article by editing an old news report in an English daily as ''Cyberabad Police Bans sale of Oranges in the City''.

The Twitter account holder also attached a morphed photo of senior police officers of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with the fake news, the release said.

"In the fake news/article it was mentioned that to boost secularism to the hilt, Cyberabad police banned the display, sale and consumption of Oranges in the City as saffron colour of oranges is hurting the sentiments of the Muslims," it said.

According to police, a criminal case was registered against the retired army Major for posting the fake news As the post is likely to promote enmity between different religions.

