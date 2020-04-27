HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed and his mother was severely injured on Sunday evening here , when a cement structure from a building next door fell on their house due to sudden winds, which blew just before the rains.

As per reports, the victim Inder Singh (22) along with his mother Daya Bai (50) and four siblings lived in an asbestos house at Machipura in Mangalhat.

Owing to the strong winds on Sunday evening, the victim, his siblings and mother who were outside rushed inside their home to avoid the rain.

A one-foot high cement piece from the third floor (pent house) of a multi-storied building next to their house was blown off due to the strong winds and fell on their house. The debris fell on the victim's head and he is said to have died on the spot. His mother suffered a severe fracture in the leg.

Based on a complaint, the Mangalhat police booked a case for negligence causing death and injuries against the owner of the building. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the victim’s family.

