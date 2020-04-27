VADODARA: Sorely hurt that his wife defeated him in an online ludo game twice, a husband thrashed her mercilessly that she suffered serious spinal cord injuries and had to be hospitalised.

Amid the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the 24-year-old woman coaxed her husband to stay indoors and play online ludo game, according to a leading daily. Meanwhile, the wife defeated him twice consecutively in three to four rounds of the game.

This made him angry and a verbal duel started which turned so bad that he started thrashing her, said a counseller from 181 Abhayam to the daily.

"A sore loser, he started arguing with his wife and the verbal duel turned ugly. He started beating her with such ferocity that the woman developed a gap between two of her vertebrae,” the counsellor from 181 Abhayam was quoted saying.

“His ego was hurt thinking that wife outsmarted him and was more intelligent as she also contributed to the family income,” said the counsellor.

The woman took tuition to add to the family's income and to contribute to their home loan. The man worked in a private electronics company.

The woman did not file a case and her husband apologised to her. A written undertaking was taken from the couple about settling the matter, the 181 helpline said.

