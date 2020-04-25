HYDERABAD: In a grisly act, a man lured a woman and allegedly sexually abused her in Chandrayangutta here after promising her to heal with 'black magic'.

According to a media report, the accused 27-year-old Mohammed Moizuddin who works as a computer technician used to treat the girl's aunt with 'black magic'. He used the trick and lured her and asked her to stay with him when he abused her.

The family registered a missing complaint after the victim went missing for a week.

After the girl was found, police registered cases of sexual abuse against Moizuddin. He was booked rape, criminal intimidation and under Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, the report said.

Meanwhile, a differently-abled minor girl was abducted and gang-raped by four men in Dundigal on Monday. The accused have been arrested.

Also Read: Minor Girl Gang-Raped In Dundigal; 4 Arrested