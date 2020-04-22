HYDERABAD: In a dreadful incident on Tuesday, a four-year-old boy died after he was attacked and his body partially eaten by a pack of stray pigs here at Singareni colony in Saidabad.

According to police, the deceased, Harshavardhan, lived along with his parents at huts in Singareni colony under Saidabad police limits. His parents works as daily wagers. But presently due to coronavirus lockdown they are without work.

Speaking about the horrific incident, K Srinivas, Station House Officer at Saidabad, said to a daily, "Around 4 pm the child came out of the house and went to an isolated area near the house. A pack of straypigs were loitering around the garbage dump and attacked the child on spotting him. The animals partially ate the body of the boy."

On noticing the dead body of child, some people imemediately alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and when they were trying to identify the child the parents of the child who were searching for him also reached the spot.

According to police, a case has been registered and the deadbody has been sent to the government hospital for autopsy.

