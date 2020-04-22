Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, four members of a family resorted to suicide at their home in Almasguda under Meerpet Police station limits, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.



According to reports, a software engineer along with his family members committed suicide due to financial problems faced by the family



Noticing that the family was not coming out of their house since two days, the Neghbous grew suspicious and broke into the house. On entering the house they found the dead bodies of the family.



The deceased was identified as Harish, Swapna, Girish and Suvarna. On receiving a complaint the police from Rachakonda commissionerate had made their way to the scene. More details are awaited.