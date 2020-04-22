Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, four members of a family resorted to suicide at their home in Almasguda under Meerpet Police station limits, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.
According to reports, a software engineer along with his family members committed suicide due to financial problems faced by the family
Noticing that the family was not coming out of their house since two days, the Neghbous grew suspicious and broke into the house. On entering the house they found the dead bodies of the family.
The deceased was identified as Harish, Swapna, Girish and Suvarna. On receiving a complaint the police from Rachakonda commissionerate had made their way to the scene. More details are awaited.
4 Of A Family Resort To Suicide In Telangana
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, four members of a family resorted to suicide at their home in Almasguda under Meerpet Police station limits, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Related stories
Crime
Four-year-old Bitten To Death By Pigs In Hyderabad
In a dreadful incident on Tuesday, a four-year-old boy died after he was attacked and his body partially eaten by a pack of stray pigs here at Singareni colony in Saidabad
Crime
Shocking! Premature Baby’s Head Severed During Delivery In AP
She had lost her amniotic fluid and by then the baby’s legs had already come out. The doctors immediately sent her to the Nandyal Government hospital.
Crime
Sattenapalli Incident: AP Police Clarify Man Had Congenital Heart Problem
Two Town Sub-Inspector D Ramesh was suspended after a preliminary inquiry was conducted.
Andhra pradesh
Cement Firm Flouts Lockdown In AP, Uses 20 Hamalis For Unloading In COVID-19 Red Zone
In what can be seen as a case of utter disregard for public health and lockdown curbs, a cement company of Tamil Nadu unabashedly carried out unloading of cement bags from a freight train at the railway station in Renigunta of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.