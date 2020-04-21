GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh police, clarified on Monday that the man who died at a check post near Sattenapalli in Guntur district on Monday,was due to a pre-existing heart problem and not because of the police. This clarification was given through its official Twitter handle, which said that the man Shaik Mohammed Ghouse(35) suffered from cyanotic congenital heart disease since his childhood and had undergone a stent operation earlier.

''No physical injuries were found on the body. An inquest was conducted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate and post-mortem was conducted by a team of doctors and the process was videographed. All procedures as per SC guidelines are being followed," the police said. It was stated that the written complaint by Ghouse’s family member did not make any allegations against police.

According to police, Shaik Mohammed Ghouse , a timber depot owner from Venkatapathi Nagar at Sattenapalli, was stopped at a check post while he was on his way to purchase medicines. Upon seeing the police, the man collapsed there, out of fear.He was immediately shifted to the hospital by the police, where he was pronounced dead. His family members alleged that the police were responsible for his death and staged protests.

Two Town Sub-Inspector D Ramesh was suspended after a preliminary inquiry was conducted.A case has been registered and is being investigated. The DGP has ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident as well, the police said.

Also Read: AP Govt Releases Rs 766 Crore For YSR Zero-Interest Loan Scheme