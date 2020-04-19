KOLKATA: A 78-old man killed his 45-year-old physically challenged son when the latter refused for wearing mask while venturing out amid lockdown here on Saturday.

According to reports, the man went to the police station after killing his son and surrendered.

Speaking to a daily, Kolkata police officer said, “It was around 7 pm that the accused Banshidhar Mallick came to the Shyampukur police station and said that he has killed his son Sirshendu Mallick around 5:30 pm. The son was physically challenged. The accused had strangulated the victim with a piece of cloth."

Then immediately police along with their homicide immediately rushed to the spot.

According to investigating officers, the accused didn’t share a cordial relation with his son. They used to quarrel almost regularly.

As per reports the accused is a retired employee and the victim was unemployed. He was suffering from physical disabilities since childhood.

“Over the past few days, the man and his son were having fights regularly because every time the son went out of the house, his father insisted that he should wear a mask and the son refused. On Saturday, a heated altercation broke out for the same reason and the man killed his son in a fit of rage. He strangulated his son with a cloth,” a local police officer said to the daily.

According to reports, police have arrested the accused and initiated a murder case against him.

