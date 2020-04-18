BHOPAL: In another heinous attack, two sanitation workers were attacked with an axe at a minority-dominated area of Khategaon town in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district when they were cleaning the locality on Friday, a news channel reported.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack, a news agency reported. One of the workers sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

Visuals show that mob holding sticks, have surrounded a sanitation worker and keeps on pushing him while his shirt is ripped apart.

Following the attack, on Saturday sanitation workers struck work at Muslim-dominated areas of Khategaon to protest the attack, rural area additional superintendent of police (ASP) Neeraj Chourasia said.

A police official was quoted saying to the news agency, "I am heading to Khategaon to hold talks with a few sanitation workers (who have struck work) to ally their fears."

According to police, Aadil Khan, a resident of Koyla Mohalla, allegedly attacked the two workers. Aadil, his father Habib and cleric Gop Khan, who allegedly instigated the attack, were arrested on Friday, while Aadil's brother Arif was nabbed on Saturday, Chourasia said.

During police interrogation, Aadil claimed that he indulged in violence as Gop Khan had told them that since the lockdown, namaazees and followers of the Tablighi Jamaat were hounded by government workers, the ASP said.

Police officer Sajjan Singh told the channel that cases were registered under IPC of attempt to murder and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In another incident, two women doctors were injured in a mob attack in a neighbourhood in Indore when healthcare workers and civic officials went to visit the area to screen residents on the highly infectious COVID-19.

Currently, there are 1,310 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the fourth highest reported COVID-19 cases in the country. There are 69 deaths.

