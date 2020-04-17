MUMBAI: In a gruesome incident of mob attack during the nationwide lockdown, three men were dragged out of their car on suspicion that they were thieves and beaten to death by villagers in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

This is the second such incident in the district within three days.

The incident happened between 9.30-10 pm on Thursday, inspector Anandrao Kale of the Kasa police station told a news agency.

According to Kale, local residents stopped the vehicle on the Dhabadi-Khanvel road near village Gadchinchale. They were pulled out of the car and attacked by villagers with stones and other objects on suspicion that they were thieves.

The victims have not been identified. Kasa police have detained 30 people on Friday morning, although no arrests were made, according to a news daily.

Kale said that driver called the police when a police team rushed to the spot. The mob even started to pelt stones on police while continuing to beat them.

Cases have been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) along with others, including armed rioting and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). IPC section 188 has been invoked in the case due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown under which sweeping curbs have been imposed on movement and assembly of people.

In the previous incident three days ago, irate mob of about 250 people attacked four personnel of Kasa Police, including API Kale. They were injured and the SUV of a skin specialist Dr Vishwas Walwi of Thane was destroyed at Saarni village. Dr Walwi was returning home after distributing food grains and conducting a small door-to-door thermal screening of tribals, the daily reported.

Fifteen people were arrested in connection with the incident and kept in police remand.

Also Watch: Sanitation Worker Caught Spraying Water Instead Of Disinfectant