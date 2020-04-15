HYDERABAD: A 20-day-old child was allegedly killed by his own father on Tuesday at Bhavnagar in Gujarat.
According to police reports, the accused Kalu Nayak killed the child over suspicion that he was not the biological father of the child. He was detained by the police.
It is reported that Kalu Nayak (35) had been quarrelling with his wife over an alleged extramarital affair since their child was born. He threw an axe on the sleeping child and also tried to kill his wife with the same axe. The neighbours who came to save the woman also got injured in the bargain.
It is said that the couple have been married for 12 years now, and they have six children.
