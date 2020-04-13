BHADOHI: In a very shocking incident, a woman has thrown her five children into the river Ganga near Jahagira Ghat in Bhadohi district on Sunday. Reports say that she threw her children into the river after a fight with her husband.

Police said that Mridul a resident of Jahagira village fought with her wife, Manju. After some time, Manju went to the river and threw her five children into the river before jumping herself. Manju jumped into the river and swam back to the shore. Shiv Shankar (8 years), Keshav Prasad (3 years), Puja (6 years) and two others aged 10 and 12 are believed to have drowned.

Senior police officer Ram Badan Singh said that she thought of killing her children by throwing them into the river. He said that the rescuers are looking for the children.

Also Read: Patiala Cop’s Severed Hand Reattached By Chandigarh’s PGIMER Docs