HYDERABAD: The bodies of two women and a child were found near a dumping yard beside Army Dental College at Jawaharnagar in Medchal district on Monday (April 13) morning.

Police said that the bodies of the two women were found hanging in two different trees while the child's body was found near the trees on the ground. The victims have been as Sumati, Revanti and Anusha, a portal reported.

According to a local daily, when the villagers found the body, they called police who reached the spot and started investigating. CLUES team also reached the spot.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. While the suicide angle has not been ruled out completely, the police are probing into other aspects as well.

Jawaharnagar police registered a case of suspicious death and investigation is underway.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for autopsy.