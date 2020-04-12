HYDERABAD: A man murdered his wife and buried her body in their house's premises in Nalgonda.

The accused, Pendela Krishna, who works as a daily wage labourer and is an alcoholic, killed his wife Prabha on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by smashing her head with a boulder when she was sleeping at an open place of their house, a daily reported. The incident happened at Naregudem village of Kattangur mandal.

Police said that the two were married 17 years ago and had two children. The victim's mother who also lives in the same village lodged a complaint stating that she couldn't find her daughter till 10 am and also saw blood stains in the premises.

The children had gone to their grandmother's house and the couple were alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Based on the complaint, Kattangar police arrested Krishna who later confessed to the crime.

Police exhumed the body and sent it to government hospital at Nakrekal for postmortem.

Also Read: Pictures Of #CoronaWarriors: G Kishan Reddy’s Tweet Goes Viral