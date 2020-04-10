NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man, who had returned to Delhi from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly attacked and has been lynched to death by locals after rumours of him planning to spread coronavirus.

As per the reports, the man went to Bhopal in a truck of vegetables after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference. The man was caught by police at Azadpur vegetable market and was released after medical examination.

When the man reached his home in the Bawana area of Delhi, he was attacked by a group of people and was beaten up. He was rushed to the hospital by police where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. A case has been filed by the police and arrested three persons. (Inputs from PTI)

