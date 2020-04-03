NEW DELHI: Following a complaint, the Delhi police booked a case on a 59-year-old man who violated the lockdown rules in the country's capital. The Delhi police received the complaint about this from the man’s son on Wednesday, April 3.

According to reports, the police received a complaint from a resident of Rajokri. In the complaint, he had stated that his Father was completely ignoring the lockdown that was put in place by the central government and roaming the streets. He also mentioned that his father made fun of the center’s decision on the lockdown.

In conversation with the police the son said that the man did not pay heed to the warnings that were being given to him by the family. A case was booked against the 59-year-old under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and he has been taken into custody

The police counseled the man over the need to follow the lockdown and Preventive measures for coronavirus.

