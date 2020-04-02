HYDERABAD: A youngster died at the Andhra Pradesh- Telangana border, after his two wheeler crashed into the barricade, while he made a failed attempt to cross the border from Telangana to AP on April 2. The student was attempting to enter into AP, as the state borders were closed shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as 24-year-old SK Basheeruddin who hailed from Nalgonda. Another person was with him during the time of the accident.

Even after the police made an attempt to stop them they tried to escape and crashed into the barricade. Both of them were severely injured and were shifted to Macherla hospital where Basheeruddin died while undergoing treatment. The person who was drying the vehicle survived with injuries.

