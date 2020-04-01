WEST GODAVARI: Six youth who consumed cool drinks laced with isopropyl alcohol due to the non-availability of liquor effected by the lockdown, led to one death and two turning critical.

The incident occurred at Kavalipuram village of Iragavaram mandal in West Godavari district on Sunday. The six of them were identified as Dharnala Naveen Murthy Raju, Alladi Venkatesh, Tanuku Durga Rao, Viparthi Shyamsundar, Kavalipuram Venkatadurga Rao and Prasad Veeresh.

According to police, Veeresh, who worked in Ambika Chemicals in Pidiparu at Tanuku mandal was called by his owner Tammayya Naidu to unload Sodium hypochloride solution tins which had come from Eluru on Sunday 29th of this month. After loading the tins on Sunday morning, Veerash grabbed a 400ml bottle of Isopropyl Alcohol, a raw material used in making sanitizers, from the godown. He invited five of his friends to a lake side near Kavalipuram on Sunday and explained that the isopropyl alcohol gave the same effect of liquor when consumed because it smelled similar to alcohol. They diluted the industrial liquid with a cool drink and consumed it. Two of Veeresh’s friends were initially reluctant but later they too consumed it. Among them, Dharnala Naveen Murthy Raju, Venkatesh and Viresh took large doses, while Durga Rao, Durgaprasad and Shyamsundar consumed less quantity out of fear.

Naveen Murthy Raju who belonged to Velpuru village in Tanuku Rural mandal died the same day and his family members completed his last rites too.

On Monday, Venkatesh's condition turned serious and was admitted to a private hospital at Tanuku. When doctors asked him the reason for his condition, he revealed that they had consumed isopropyl alcohol.

Doctors then took it as a medico legal case and informed the police. Following this, the remaining people who consumed the industrial alcohol were also admitted to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Anasuya Devi said they have inquired into the matter. Meanwhile Iragavaram police are inquiring into the incident and speaking with the rest of the friends.