CHENNAI: In a rather bizarre incident, a man who was under house quarantine after his return from Sri Lanka due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, allegedly killed an elderly woman by biting her in her neck at a Tamil Nadu village on Friday.

According to police, Manikandan, 35, a resident of Jakkamanayakanpatti who had an earlier history of mental illness ran from his house naked and fell down hundred metres from his house when he targeted 80-year-old Nachiyammal and bit her hard in the neck. She was sitting at the entrance when he fell in front of her house. Shocked family members, including his father overpowered him and admitted the woman to a local government hospital immediately. However, the next day her health deteriorated and she died on Saturday, police said.

Police said that he was treated in Madurai in 2010 for his mental illness. His family members told police that he was stressed about business losses and his mental health had also deteriorated. Police have filed murder charges against him.

