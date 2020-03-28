HYDERABAD: Six persons were killed when a truck carrying labourers back to their villages in Karnataka was rammed by a lorry on Outer Ring Road on Hyderabad outskirts early Saturday. Six others were injured in the accident which occurred when 30 labourers, rendered jobless due to lockdown, were returning to their villages in Raichur district of Karnataka.

According to police, the truck carrying the labourers was rammed by another truck from rear near Pedda Golconda village in Ranga Reddy district.

The dead include driver of the truck and a girl. While five persons died on the spot a woman succumbed at government-run Osmania Hospital. Six injured were admitted to the hospital. (IANS)

