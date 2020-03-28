BENGALURU: After Infosys terminated the service of its employee who asked people to "go out and sneeze, and spread the virus", Bengaluru police detained the man on Friday.
Mujeeb Mohammad on Thursday in a Facebook post wrote, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open in public. Spread the virus." This created an outrage across all social media platforms.
Infosys, in a tweet from its official handle on Friday, said the social media post by the employee is against its code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing and that his services were terminated.
The joint commissioner of the City Crime Granch, Bengluru, Sandeep Patil has confirmed that he has been detained, according to reports. A case has been registered against him and he was booked under Section 505 (making statements which causes alarm or fear in public, and also incites and provokes others) of the IPC.
Mujeeb has been stying in Bengaluru for the past 25 years now. In Karnataka, there are currently 55 positive coronavirus cases and two related deaths.
The deadly coronavirus, which started in China and has spread to many parts of the world. In India, the number of positive cases in India touched 873, and has claimed 19 lives so far, the health ministry said.
