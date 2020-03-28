HYDERABAD: With the outbreak of coronavirus, the entire nation is observing lockdown for 21 days. The government of India has introduced strict measures like shutting schools, restaurants, cinemas, bars, suspending religious services, etc., so as to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

With this effect, an unfortunate incident took place in Hyderabad on Friday. A man jumped to death from a building in Banjara Hills as he was allegedly depressed over not getting his liquor. The deceased was identified as P. Madhu, 53. The daily wage labourer had sent his son to purchase liquor for him. As the shops were closed as a part of lockdown, the son returned home empty handed. It is believed that Madhu, who got depressed over not getting liquor committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a building. He died on the spot. A case has been registered by the Banjara Hills police and the investigation is underway.