Rangareddy: A woman’s body was found brutally murdered at Tangadapally in Chevella Mandal of Rangareddy district on Monday.

It is reported that some unidentified persons bludgeoned her to death to a point that her face was found disfigured.

According to reports, the woman’s dead body with no clothes on was noticed by the locals in the early hours of Tuesday under a culvert in the village and informed the police.

Police reached the spot and clues had been collected from the scene of the crime. Police registered a case and investigation is underway. It is said that they had placed five teams for the haunt of the accused.

Speaking to the media, Shamshad DCP Prakash Reddy said that it seemed like the incident took place in the morning and also said that the woman seemed to have been bludgeoned to death in such a way it disfigured her face. He also said that they will get clarity on the case whether there was a sexual assault involved before the murder, only once the reports are out.

