HYDERABAD: In a fear of punishment for harassing a girl, a youngster committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home on Sunday. According to police, a youngster named Mahendra(20) was working as a drinking water cans supplier. A case has been filed against him for harassing a girl belonging to Krishnanagar. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

The trial pertaining to the case was about to start on April 7. He was worried over the punishment to be awarded to him if he was convicted, said the locals.

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling.

According to police, Gayatri Devi had been studying in her tenth standard. Her father knocked on the door after returning home from his duty. He broke the door open to see his daughter hanging from the ceiling fan. She was taken to the hospital immediately and the doctors declared her brought dead.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

