HYDERABAD: Nearly 1,555 kgs of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 3.10 crore in the grey market, was seized and six people were arrested in this connection, the DRI said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) launched an operation and intercepted a truck and a car (piloting the truck) here on Saturday afternoon.

During a search of the lorry, they found 1,554 kgs of ganja packed in 751 packets, which were concealed under empty crates, a release from DRI Hyderabad Unit said.

The contraband, meant to be smuggled to Bidar in Karnataka was confiscated under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Six people involved in the illegal activity have been arrested and the truck and the car were seized, they said. Further investigation is in progress.

