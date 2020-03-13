HYDERABAD: A cardiologist working with Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his apartment in Gayatri Nagar area under the Pet Basheerabad police station limits on Friday.

As per reports 32-year-old G Subhash, was working as a cardiologist in Yashoda hospital and hailed from Thangur village in Mancherial district.

He got married to Dr Lasya in the year 2017 at the Arya Samaj after being in a relationship for more than a year. They were living in Padmavathi apartments in Gayatri Nagar in the city for the past two years. However, a few months ago, due to family disputes, his wife left him and began living with her parents. He was suffereing from fever and had takentreatment in a private hospital.

On Friday morning, Subhash was found him lying in an unconscious state and was rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared he was brought dead.

Based on a complaint from his parents, Pet Basheerabad police registered a case of suspicious death and started investigation. Police officials said that they could ascertain the cause of death only after the post mortem report comes. Meanwhile his relatives remained tight lipped when questioned by the police raising futher doubts about his death.

